JRL NEWSWATCH: “Keep calm and carry on; Ukrainians are peculiarly relaxed about Russia’s troop build-up; Many have grown inured to a risk they can do nothing about” – The Economist

“… Ukraine is deeply wary of threats to its independence, so one might expect widespread alarm … [over] 100,000 or so Russian troops at the border, and … [Putin] muttering … about ‘military-technical’ action. … [But] Ukrainians have weathered eight years of war against troops backed by Russia in … Donetsk and Luhansk, which have claimed 13,000 lives. … [T]hey have also lived through rhetorical twists and turns, the making and breaking of cease fires, and countless predictions of horrors that usually never came. In such a world, scepticism is a form of wisdom. … A slight majority of Ukrainians [reportedly] believes an invasion is likely … It is not only the spectre of war that haunts Ukraine, but also that of a new peace with new politics. …”