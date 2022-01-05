JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kazakhstan’s Government Resigns Amid Unrest Over Fuel Prices” – WSJ

“Mass protests in [oil-rich] Kazakhstan over … increas[ing] … fuel prices have prompted … [its] authoritarian government to resign and the president to impose a state of emergency …. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared a two-week curfew in … the western Mangistau region and … [Kazakhstan’s largest city,] Almaty …. [R]estrictions include a ban on mass gatherings and limitations on movement. … He … installed an acting prime minister and said … authorities would reduce fuel prices …. [U]nrest, … at times … violent, erupted Sunday in the Mangistau region after the government lifted [price-]caps … for liquefied petroleum gas, the main [automobile] fuel … causing prices to double. Demonstrations spread to several areas … including Almaty. …”