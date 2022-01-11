JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kazakh leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops” – AP

“The president of Kazakhstan announced Tuesday that [the] Russia-led security alliance [Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), including six former Soviet states,] will start pulling out its troops [from Kazakhstan] … in two days …. Protests over soaring fuel prices erupted in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million on Jan. 2 and quickly spread across the country … reflecting wider discontent over the country’s authoritarian government. … [D]emonstrations turned violent, with dozens of civilians and law enforcement officers killed. … [including] government buildings [being set] on fire and [a] brief[] [seizure of] the airport. ….”