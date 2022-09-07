JRL NEWSWATCH: “John Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, leaves Moscow to retire” – New York Times
“John J. Sullivan, … U.S. ambassador to Russia [since December 2019], left Moscow … Sunday[,] … retiring from public service after serving under five American presidents …. [] Sullivan oversaw … the U.S. diplomatic mission in Russia during its most difficult period in decades — after … Putin … ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine … prompting the United States and partner nations to impose economic sanctions on Russia and give Ukraine weapons and humanitarian aid. …”
Sullivan is a Republican who also served as deputy secretary of state under Trump Secretaries of State Tillerson and Pompeo. He also briefly served as acting secretary of state in April 2018, before Pompeo’s tenure.
