JRL NEWSWATCH: “John Kirby: Russian soldiers should ‘not agree to fight in Ukraine’” – Politico

“… hundreds of thousands of [Russian] citizens fled the country after [Putin] announced on Sept. 21 a partial mobilization that would draft at least 300,000 additional soldiers. Other[s] hoping to avoid the draft are hunkering down and avoiding public places as they hear of widespread reports of forced conscriptions, even for men … above the age limit …. [National Security Council spokesperson John] Kirby said on Thursday that Russia is putting mobilized reservists that have just been called up into the fight ‘with maybe a week’s worth of training and some small arms and ammunition and that is it.’ ‘… thrown into a fight against an enemy, though smaller, [that] is much better equipped, [with] much higher morale, better leadership, better command and control. …’ …”