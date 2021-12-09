JRL NEWSWATCH: “Joe Biden threatens Vladimir Putin with gas embargo over Ukraine” – The Times (UK)

“… Biden has warned … Putin that the West will target Russian gas exports and deploy more troops to eastern Europe if [Putin] orders an invasion of Ukraine. … [T]he U.S. national security adviser[] said … this … likely … include[d] stopping … gas … through … Nord Stream 2 …. Germany … is understood to have agreed … in the event of an attack …. [T]he Kremlin denied that the prospect of [a] Russian military incursion was even discussed [between Biden and Putin during a recent call.] …. [Biden] told Putin … western allies would take ‘every action’ to prevent a repeat of Russia’s seizure of Crimea amid warnings of a ‘bloody massacre’ if a fresh Ukraine invasion went ahead. …”