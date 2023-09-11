JRL NEWSWATCH: “Joe Biden Fires 2024 Election Salvo with Ukraine ‘War Zone’ Ad” – AFP/ Kyiv Post
“With some polls showing him now neck-and-neck with Trump, Biden has clearly decided it is time for the big guns.”
“… America’s oldest ever commander-in-chief is using his surprise trip to Kyiv in February to sell himself … ahead of the 2024 election. … [as Joe Biden] struggl[es] with tepid approval ratings and low visibility ahead of a possible rematch with airtime-hogging Trump …. Reporters sometimes strain to hear the octogenarian — yet more fuel for concerns among Republican and Democrat voters alike that he’s too old for a second term. … [T]he ad shows Team Biden sees his Ukraine stance as crucial for a counteroffensive against Republican contenders. …”
AFP argues that allegations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine also are impacting attitudes from some quarters about Ukraine.