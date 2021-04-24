JRL NEWSWATCH: “Jailed Russian Dissident Alexei Navalny Ends Hunger Strike” – Wall Street Journal

“… Navalny announced Friday that he would end a weekslong hunger strike after he received medical treatment and his doctors warned that continuing to refuse food could kill him. … Navalny … started his hunger strike … to protest poor treatment in prison and the refusal of authorities to allow him to see a doctor of his choice. … Navalny said his decision was also driven by the fact that he had learned of several other people who had gone on hunger strike in solidarity. ‘Friends, my heart is full of love and gratitude for you, but I do not want anyone to experience physical suffering because of me,’ he said.”