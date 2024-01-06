JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘It’s State Propaganda:’ Ukrainians Shun TV News as War Drags on” – New York Times
“A government-approved news program intended to counter Russian disinformation and boost morale is coming under criticism for painting a rosy picture of the war.”
“Since the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the people of Ukraine have had access to a single source of television news — an all-day broadcast packed with footage of Ukrainian tanks blasting Russian positions, medics operating near the frontline and political leaders rallying support abroad. … Viewers have complained that the program often paints too rosy a picture of the war, hiding worrying developments on the frontline and the West’s eroding support for Ukraine — and ultimately failing to prepare citizens for a long war. …”