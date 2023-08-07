JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is Ukraine’s counteroffensive failing? Kyiv and its supporters worry about losing control of the narrative” – NBC

“Ukrainian officials and their supporters say they are confident they will prevail on the battlefield in the end, but warn against … unrealistic expectations …. Although equipped with new U.S. and other Western-made weapons and gear, including tanks, longer-range missiles and artillery ammunition, Ukraine lacks air power and has encountered stiff resistance from … Russian forces who have planted hundreds of mines across the front line, set up anti-tank barriers and dug rows of defensive trenches. … [Ukrainian] officials … said … the Ukrainian military has prioritized preserving … troops and weapons [while] search[ing] for a weak point in Russia’s defenses. [Meanwhile] Ukraine has begun to surge troops in the … south and pursue[] small-scale attacks to test … Russian lines. …”