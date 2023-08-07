JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is Ukraine’s counteroffensive failing? Kyiv and its supporters worry about losing control of the narrative” – NBC
“Some U.S. officials are frustrated at the pace of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which has gained less than 100 square miles of territory.”
“Ukrainian officials and their supporters say they are confident they will prevail on the battlefield in the end, but warn against … unrealistic expectations …. Although equipped with new U.S. and other Western-made weapons and gear, including tanks, longer-range missiles and artillery ammunition, Ukraine lacks air power and has encountered stiff resistance from … Russian forces who have planted hundreds of mines across the front line, set up anti-tank barriers and dug rows of defensive trenches. … [Ukrainian] officials … said … the Ukrainian military has prioritized preserving … troops and weapons [while] search[ing] for a weak point in Russia’s defenses. [Meanwhile] Ukraine has begun to surge troops in the … south and pursue[] small-scale attacks to test … Russian lines. …”
Reportedly there has been no significant change in the front lines for nine months.
You must log in to post a comment.