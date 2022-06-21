JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is the West supplying Ukraine with enough weapons? The answer depends, in part, on what the goal is” – The Economist
“… [Western] help is desperately needed. In recent weeks Ukraine has made some gains …. small consolations next to the steady gains that Russia’s army has made in the … Donbas. … Russia’s army is concentrating its forces and using them more methodically than it did in the first stage of the conflict …. Russia also has a big advantage in raw firepower. … Ukraine’s deputy defence minister[] said … Ukraine was firing 5,000-6,000 shells a day, one-tenth of Russia’s barrage. … [A Zelenskiy] adviser … adds that in some places Ukraine’s artillery is outnumbered ten to one. Russia is also using long-range rockets … allow[ing] it to strike Ukrainian positions while remaining safe from retaliatory fire. Ukraine is largely out of ammunition for its own [longer-range] Soviet-era Smerch and Uragan rocket-launchers …. [and] has also run out of Tochka ballistic missiles. … Ukrainian casualties have reached shocking levels. … [reportedly] 100-200 Ukrainian soldiers … dying a day …. Ukraine’s call for more arms has thus reached a new intensity. …”
French, German, Italian and Romanian leaders visiting Kyiv on June 16th endorsed Ukraine’s EU bid, echoed the following day by the European Commission president. They also voiced strong support for Ukraine’s military effort.
