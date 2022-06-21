JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is the West supplying Ukraine with enough weapons? The answer depends, in part, on what the goal is” – The Economist

“… [Western] help is desperately needed. In recent weeks Ukraine has made some gains …. small consolations next to the steady gains that Russia’s army has made in the … Donbas. … Russia’s army is concentrating its forces and using them more methodically than it did in the first stage of the conflict …. Russia also has a big advantage in raw firepower. … Ukraine’s deputy defence minister[] said … Ukraine was firing 5,000-6,000 shells a day, one-tenth of Russia’s barrage. … [A Zelenskiy] adviser … adds that in some places Ukraine’s artillery is outnumbered ten to one. Russia is also using long-range rockets … allow[ing] it to strike Ukrainian positions while remaining safe from retaliatory fire. Ukraine is largely out of ammunition for its own [longer-range] Soviet-era Smerch and Uragan rocket-launchers …. [and] has also run out of Tochka ballistic missiles. … Ukrainian casualties have reached shocking levels. … [reportedly] 100-200 Ukrainian soldiers … dying a day …. Ukraine’s call for more arms has thus reached a new intensity. …”