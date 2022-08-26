JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is the U.S. mission to support Ukraine getting a named operation?” – Military Times

“Six months into the U.S. effort to bolster Ukraine’s military with equipment, while reassuring NATO allies with troops and aircraft throughout Eastern Europe and Germany, the plan is for troops to remain activated for the foreseeable future. … [T]he Biden administration [reportedly] plans to put a name on this support effort …. [b]ut a Pentagon spokesman couldn’t confirm …. ‘I’m not aware of any plans to establish a named operation in support of Ukraine security assistance,’ … Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. ‘It’s certainly something to take a look at ….’ Naming an operation ‘typically entails funding’ and coordination across DoD and the Joint Staff … which hasn’t been put in place. …”

As of Aug. 24, the United States has given more than $13.5 billion worth of funds and weapons to Ukraine, along with weapons systems training conducted outside of Ukraine.

Since increased mobilizations to the region, total U.S. military forces in Europe have climbed from 80,000 to nearly 100,000, even after some rotations home.

“… ‘My sense is that will remain at that level for the time being,’ Ryder said. ‘… [P]art of this is not only providing that capability and sending an important message to Russia, but also to our allies and our partners in the region about our commitment to supporting Ukraine.'”

