JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is Russia running out of ammunition? Many of its shells are probably older than the conscripts firing them” – The Economist

“… Western officials have been talking up Russia’s ammo crunch for months. … Others disagree. … There are several possible explanations for … differing views. One is a difference in the sort of ammunition being counted. America’s tally of ‘fully serviceable’ ammunition could refer to that which is within its expiry dates, properly stored and not in need of refurbishment before use …. Russian ammunition is often stored in poor conditions and for far longer than would be the case in NATO armies. If the Pentagon is to be believed, Russia is firing some shells that were produced in the early 1980s. … It is also unclear how much ammunition Russia has lost and gained …. Its rate of expenditure can be calculated fairly accurately from observed fire. But working out how much ammunition Russia has lost in Ukraine’s long-range rocket attacks on its depots, … particularly effective over the summer, is … trickier. It is especially hard to pin down the rate at which Russia can replenish these stocks. …”