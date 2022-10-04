JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Washington, Putin’s Nuclear Threats Stir Growing Alarm” – New York Times
“In a gathering Cold War atmosphere, American officials are gaming out responses should Russia resort to battlefield nuclear weapons.”
“For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962, top government leaders in Moscow are making explicit nuclear threats and officials in Washington are gaming out scenarios should … Putin decide to use a tactical nuclear weapon to make up for the failings of Russian troops in Ukraine. In a speech on Friday, [] Putin raised the prospect anew, calling the United States and NATO enemies seeking Russia’s collapse and declaring again that he would use ‘all available means’ to defend Russian territory — which he has now declared includes four provinces of eastern Ukraine. [] ….”
You must log in to post a comment.