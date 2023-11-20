JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Ukraine’s Slowed-Down War, Death Comes as Quickly as Ever” – New York Times

“… Russian forces have been staging fierce assaults around Avdiivka … and have recently launched simultaneous offensives across eastern Ukraine [reportedly] in … a bid to regain the initiative as winter approaches. Ukrainian forces are resisting furiously, while probing for openings in a southern counteroffensive and conducting river crossings near … Kherson. … [F]or … Ukrainian soldiers and medics … the violent struggle to stop relentless Russian onslaughts, while fighting to claw back advantageous positions, does not feel the least bit static. … [F]ighting rages on, with little territory changing hands while a grim tally of casualties grows larger. Ukrainian forces have mostly thwarted Russia’s attacks, using … drones and cluster munitions [reportedly] to inflict some of the [war’s] heaviest Russian losses …. But … Russian attacks keep coming, and Ukrainian soldiers, too, are suffering gruesome injuries. …”