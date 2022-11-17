JRL NEWSWATCH: “In the global meme wars, it’s time to side with the elves against the trolls” – Washington Post/ Thomas Kent
“The Kremlin’s intensive use of lies and conspiracy theories to defend its invasion of Ukraine has once again dramatized the need for smart policies to counter disinformation. …Perhaps it’s time we learned something from Eastern Europe’s online armies of nongovernment activists — many of them volunteers. They possess authenticity and expertise that outside governments cannot match. … Volunteer activists fight it out with trolls online, penetrate and disrupt conspiracy chatrooms, campaign for companies to stop advertising on disinformation sites, and post memes ridiculing Russian propaganda ….”
