JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Russian-occupied Izyum, she was raped and tortured” – Washington Post
“Soon after Russian forces took her prisoner, the 52-year-old woman picked up a nail and carved her name into a brick wall. A-L-L-A, she wrote. Below, she scratched how many days she had been held in the shed outside a medical clinic in her hometown. Above, she wrote in simple words what she had endured in captivity: ELECTRICAL SHOCK. UNDRESS. PAINFUL. She hoped the markings would one day serve as clues for her son ….”
Click here for: “In Russian-occupied Izyum, she was raped and tortured” – Washington Post/ Siobhán O’Grady, Anastacia Galouchka, Whitney Shefte
