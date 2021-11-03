JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating” – AP

“Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remained at their highest numbers … [M]ore regions announced … [extensions of] existing restrictions in an effort to tame the country’s unrelenting surge of infections. Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 40,443 new confirmed cases from a day earlier. … the fifth time in seven days … [with] more than 40,000 infections. … [and] a daily record of 1,189 COVID-19 deaths. … However, reports by … state statistical service Rosstat … reveal much higher mortality numbers. … [S]ome 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September of this year. … Rosstat uses wider criteria ….”