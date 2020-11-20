JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal, Russia’s Putin claims a strategic win. But risks are attached” – Washington Post / Robyn Dixon

“… Under the cease-fire, nearly 2,000 [Russian] peacekeepers have been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh, a separatist enclave controlled by an ethnic Armenian government within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. … reinforc[ing] the Kremlin’s view that its sphere of influence includes Azerbaijan and Armenia …. [and providing] another counterweight to geopolitical rival[] Turkey, a close Azerbaijan ally and key customer for its Caspian Sea oil and gas. Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan … proved decisive, but Putin managed to block … [Turkish] peacekeepers … [in] Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey will instead … take part in a monitoring center jointly with Russia. …”