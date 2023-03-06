JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Kyiv, Soviet-era monuments to Russian-Ukraine unity still stand. But should they?” – Los Angeles Times
“… Prior to the war, Ukraine, like other former Soviet republics, had embarked on a ‘derussification’ and ‘decommunization’ campaign to remove remnants of Soviet propaganda, such as the hammer and sickle on Motherland’s shield. … Just as the fate of certain monuments has sparked so much debate in the U.S., so too do Soviet monuments in Ukraine. …”
