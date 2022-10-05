JRL NEWSWATCH: “In bid for new long-range rockets, Ukraine offers U.S. targeting oversight” – CNN

“In an effort to overcome Biden administration resistance to providing it with a new set of powerful, long-range rocket systems, the Ukrainian government [reportedly] is now offering the U.S. full and ongoing visibility into their list of intended Russian targets …. essentially giv[ing] the U.S. veto power over Ukrainian targeting of Russia … [That step seeks] to convince the [U.S.] that providing the critical weapons would not lead to strikes inside Russian territory, which the U.S. fears would escalate the war and draw it directly into a conflict with … Putin. At issue are the Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, surface-to-surface missiles that can fly around 200 miles … about four times [the range of] … HIMARS …. [Nevertheless] the Biden administration still has not approved … ATACMS … [for Ukraine,] argu[ing] that Ukraine is doing well with … HIMARS …. [T]he administration [has] announced funding for 18 more HIMARS for Ukraine, bringing the total to over 30 U.S. systems. …”