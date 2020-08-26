JRL NEWSWATCH: “In a Shift, Belarus Leader Seeks to Stem Protests Gradually” – AP

“When Belarusians filled the streets to protest what they called a fraudulent election that kept authoritarian … Lukashenko in power … blunt repressions came first. … emboldening more protesters, triggering strikes at state-run factories and forcing authorities to back off. With the protests now in their third week – including rallies that brought out an estimated 200,000 people in Minsk on the last two Sundays – the 65-year-old president is shifting tactics. … moving to squelch … demonstrations gradually with vague promises of reforms mixed with threats, court summonses and the selective jailing of leading activists. …”