JRL NEWSWATCH: “Imagining Russia’s future after Putin: Possible outcomes of a defeat in Ukraine” – Chatham House

File Photo of Red Square, Kremlin, Environs, adapted from image at state.gov

“… If Russia suffered … defeat in Ukraine and … Putin were removed as president, by the end of 2027 core features of Russia’s state system would be recognizable on the basis of what we see today. But even a managed leadership succession would unleash considerable uncertainty, leading to a broad spectrum of plausible [political, economic and foreign policy] outcomes ….”

Click here for: “Imagining Russia’s future after Putin: Possible outcomes of a defeat in Ukraine [Summary and Conclusion]” – Chatham House/ Duncan Allan” …. and click here for PDF of full report

