JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘I see bad times ahead.’ Sanctions start to get real for Russians.” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

“… Russia has become the most sanctioned nation in at least a century, if not ever. … [Previously] most Russians enjoyed relatively prosperous, consumerist lives, with access to goods and services familiar to … the West. … able to travel, use … Russia-based bank cards in just about every country, order services online, and … communicate on universal platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. But Russia’s so-called special military operation in Ukraine has stirred up a blizzard of economic and financial penalties …. Amid that storm – which includes the decision of brands like McDonald’s, Ikea, and Coca-Cola, as well as 300 more, to leave or ‘pause’ … activities in Russia – and Moscow’s retaliatory measures, Russians’ place in the interconnected global economy seems about to end, perhaps permanently. The emerging picture suggests … everyone is aware that an economic storm is about to hit their lives. …”