JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘I see bad times ahead.’ Sanctions start to get real for Russians.” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir
“So far, the world’s sweeping economic backlash to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is primarily being felt by Russians most engaged with the West. But everyone knows that the real bite is yet to come.”
“… Russia has become the most sanctioned nation in at least a century, if not ever. … [Previously] most Russians enjoyed relatively prosperous, consumerist lives, with access to goods and services familiar to … the West. … able to travel, use … Russia-based bank cards in just about every country, order services online, and … communicate on universal platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. But Russia’s so-called special military operation in Ukraine has stirred up a blizzard of economic and financial penalties …. Amid that storm – which includes the decision of brands like McDonald’s, Ikea, and Coca-Cola, as well as 300 more, to leave or ‘pause’ … activities in Russia – and Moscow’s retaliatory measures, Russians’ place in the interconnected global economy seems about to end, perhaps permanently. The emerging picture suggests … everyone is aware that an economic storm is about to hit their lives. …”
