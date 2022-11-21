JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Was Russia Able to Launch Its Biggest Aerial Attack on Ukraine?” – New York Times

“The 96-missile barrage fired across Ukraine on Tuesday was Russia’s biggest aerial attack of the war …. Whether… long planned, as Ukrainian commanders say … a deadly response to Kyiv’s recapture of … Kherson … [it] raises questions about how much Russia’s arsenal may be depleted and whether Moscow will … find[] alternative sources …. Here are … [some] possible scenarios. Russia is turning to Iran and North Korea … U.S. officials say. … The United States has accused North Korea of secretly shipping rockets and artillery shells to Russia …. Both North Korea and Iran have denied supplying Russia with weapons since the start of the war. Russia may be building more missiles. … Janes … said Russia very likely stockpiled microchips and other technology necessary to build precision missiles before invading Ukraine in February …. Russia’s increasing reliance on the S-300 as an attack weapon against ground targets … has been one signal … that it is running out of … cruise missiles or … more conventional offensive weapons. Russia may have been holding some weapons in reserve for war against NATO. Few, if any, Western officials have a clear account of the status of Russia’s arsenal ….”