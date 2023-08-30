JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Ukraine Can Win a Long War; The West Needs a Strategy for After the Counteroffensive” – Foreign Affairs/ Mick Ryan

“[Ukraine’s] people, having fought and won three major offensive campaigns in 2022, are … using a mix of old Soviet and new Western equipment to fight a campaign in the south. Although severing the land link between Russia is … important …, so is liberating … large swaths of land containing agricultural and mineral wealth …. The [offensive’s] sluggish pace should not surprise people who have studied… the challenges of offensive operations. But to many observers, ones used to instant gratification (or who want a major resolution before the 2024 U.S. election), the deliberate, steady pace of the Ukrainians can be difficult to appreciate. …. Perhaps the greatest [challenge Ukraine faces] … is that the West … lacks a coherent Ukraine strategy. … [T]he United States and NATO need to make clear … [an] explicit goal … for Ukraine to defeat Russia’s forces in Ukraine [] and … silence Russia’s global narrative. They then need to provide Ukraine with standardized equipment … enhanced … training. … [and] more mine-clearing equipment[,] and help it develop new tactics to push through Russian defenses. Doing so is the best way of ensuring that Ukraine’s fight for freedom ends with an unambiguous victory. … [T]he Ukrainians have demonstrated a will to fight, the capacity to absorb new weapons, and the ability to learn, adapt, and improve their military effectiveness ….”