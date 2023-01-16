VIDEO: “How U.S. prosecutors seize sanctioned Russian assets” – CBS
“Since the U.S. levied sanctions against Russian oligarchs last spring in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s wealthiest have gone to great lengths around the globe to hide their wealth. So, too, have U.S. prosecutors in pursuit of would-be sanctions evaders. … The Justice Department’s KleptoCapture unit does not only seek Kremlin companions hiding assets. It also looks for those who are helping these oligarchs evade sanctions. …”
“… [Meanwhile,] Congress in 2021 approved the Corporate Transparency Act … requiring certain corporations and limited liability companies to report beneficial ownership information … to do business in the United States. The law goes into effect next January. …”
