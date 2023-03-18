JRL NEWSWATCH: “How to Prepare for Peace Talks in Ukraine; Ending a War Requires Thinking Ahead” – Foreign Affairs/ Thomas R. Pickering

“… [T]he time will come for negotiations, and it is essential that the United States plans carefully for that day. … Although the contours of any deal would be determined in large part by leverage, reciprocity, negotiating skill, and quid pro quos, there are some basic principles that could help facilitate a fair and lasting agreement. … [Negotiations] … should continue regularly with only short, mutually agreed recesses until a final agreement …. Both parties should be allowed to invite a limited number of states and international organizations to assist …. [T]he principle that ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’ should apply unless the parties agree to implement some measures early …. All agreements should be made at the negotiating table, put in writing, signed by the parties, guaranteed by a UN Security Council resolution, and registered under the UN Charter. Wherever possible, the agreed-on measures should be reciprocal … or at least incorporate asymmetrical exchanges of concessions …. The international community should commit to financing the reconstruction of Ukraine and the rehabilitation of those affected by … war. … Ukraine should have the right to apply to join any international organization or body on equal terms with other members — unless it explicitly agrees to limit this right in the peace deal. … [T]he United States and other important third parties should accelerate … preparations [for talks] and begin pre-negotiations. … build[ing] confidence, persuad[ing] the parties to confront harsh realities, and remov[ing] impediments to diplomatic progress. …”