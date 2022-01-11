JRL NEWSWATCH: “How to Get What We Want From Putin” – Politico.com

“… [T]alks on European security … underway between the U.S. and Russia will be difficult because the two countries don’t trust one another, not even a little. … The immediate task is to defuse the current crisis. But these talks offer … the opportunity to … creat[e] … a pan-European security order that includes Russia and reduces the risks of crises and confrontations …. History shows that new security orders between countries that espouse irreconcilable positions, as the United States and Russia do today, are usually imposed by the victor in the aftermath of a major war. But war between two nuclear-armed powers would be catastrophic for both, and indeed the world. …”