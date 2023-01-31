JRL NEWSWATCH: “How to Get a Breakthrough in Ukraine: The Case Against Incrementalism” – Foreign Affairs/ Michael McFaul

“Nearly a year after he invaded Ukraine … Putin has failed to achieve any of his major objectives. He has not unified the alleged single Slavic nation, he has not ‘denazified’ or ‘demilitarized’ Ukraine, and he has not stopped NATO expansion. Instead, the Ukrainian military kept Russian troops out of Kyiv, defended Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and launched successful counteroffensives in the fall so that by the end of 2022, it had liberated over 50 percent of the territory previously captured by Russian soldiers that year. In January, Putin removed the general in charge of the war in Ukraine … whom he had appointed just a few months earlier. Wartime leaders change … top generals only when they know they are losing. … As long as Russian soldiers occupy their country, Ukrainians will fight. … with or without new advanced weapons … harsher sanctions … or … money to help them run their country. Understanding this key insight about the Ukrainian mentality today leads to an obvious policy recommendation for the West: help Ukraine win as fast as possible. …”