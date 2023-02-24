JRL NEWSWATCH: “How to End Putin’s Forever War: An armistice like the one that ended fighting in the Korean War is a viable alternative to stalemate and attrition in Ukraine” – The Nation

“… Last fall, [Joint Chiefs Chairman] Gen. Mark Milley … estimated … both Russia and Ukraine have lost roughly 100,000 soldiers, with an additional 40,000 civilians killed. …. Putin, a vicious autocrat, will not be deterred by further bloodshed. … [additionally] replenish[ing] … soldiers lost in the war by enlisting mercenaries through the Wagner Group, a private military with close ties to Putin. … In … [a] New Yorker [interview], … historian [and Stalin biographer] Stephen Kotkin … cast a cold eye on the notion that more of the same can lead to a negotiated peace. … The alternative is a scaled down set of war aims … that [nevertheless] refrains from ceding Ukrainian claims to its territory. … [T]here is the model [from] the Korean War of a long-standing truce with ultimate goals kept for a future date. … Putin’s war aim is to conquer Ukraine and keep it in Russia’s sphere of influence. An armistice along the lines suggest by Kotkin will … give Ukrainians breathing room to rebuild their country … [and] thwart Putin’s agenda. …”