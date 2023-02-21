JRL NEWSWATCH: “How the War in Ukraine Ends; An eminent historian envisions a settlement among Russia, Ukraine, and the West. [Stephen Kotkin]” – The New Yorker

“… In Ukraine, what is it that he’s gained? … [H]e’s hurt Russia’s reputation — it’s far worse than it ever was. He consolidated the Ukrainian nation, whose existence he denied. He is expanding NATO, when his stated aim was to push NATO back from the expansion undertaken since 1997. He’s even got Sweden applying for NATO membership. And, so, all across the board, it’s a disaster. The problem is that he’s in power. And soft Russian nationalists, who were semi-critical of Putin, now have no place to go because you’re either all in, or you flee to Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Turkey. He’s wrecking his own country in a way, although in a very different way from the murdering that he’s carrying out in Ukraine. …”