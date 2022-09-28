JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Green Is Russia?” – London Review of Books/ Tony Wood

“… Thane Gustafson’s Klimat was published twelve months ago, but … the effects of the war [in Ukraine] … on Russia’s main exports … align with his arguments about the consequences of climate change for Russia. The world’s fourth largest greenhouse gas emitter, Russia … [also] will continue to profit from rising oil prices …. But … Gustafson projects a peak in global demand for fossil fuels around 2030, followed by a swift decline …. [Meanwhile] ‘[t]emperatures are rising 2.5 times faster in Russia than in the rest of the world’ …. A fifth of its …territor[y] … lies north of the Arctic Circle …. Permafrost has been thawing … Russia’s forests and steppes have already proven susceptible to drought and fire. … ‘Russia is already one of the chief causes of climate change; but as time goes on, it will also be one of its chief victims.’ …”