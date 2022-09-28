JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Green Is Russia?” – London Review of Books/ Tony Wood

File Photo of Arctic Fox Running Across Snow, adapted from image at USGS.gov, with photo credit to Mike Lockart and USGS

“… Thane Gustafson’s Klimat was published twelve months ago, but … the effects of the war [in Ukraine] … on Russia’s main exports … align with his arguments about the consequences of climate change for Russia. The world’s fourth largest greenhouse gas emitter, Russia … [also] will continue to profit from rising oil prices …. But … Gustafson projects a peak in global demand for fossil fuels around 2030, followed by a swift decline …. [Meanwhile] ‘[t]emperatures are rising 2.5 times faster in Russia than in the rest of the world’ …. A fifth of its …territor[y] … lies north of the Arctic Circle …. Permafrost has been thawing … Russia’s forests and steppes have already proven susceptible to drought and fire. … ‘Russia is already one of the chief causes of climate change; but as time goes on, it will also be one of its chief victims.’ …”

