JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Firm Is Vladimir Putin’s Grip on Power?” – Council on Foreign Relations/ Thomas Graham

“… Putin appears to be in firm control of Russia … Putin is not invulnerable …. [R]emoving him without bringing down the whole system could require a finely tuned conspiracy among those that control real levers of power — a daunting task in a low-trust society … at a time of mounting political repression. … Managing elite competition is perhaps Putin’s most formidable challenge, as Western sanctions compel Russian elites to repatriate their fortunes …. The rivalry for lucrative domestic economic assets is likely to sharpen, challenging Putin’s management skills. His failure to defuse the escalating battle between Prigozhin and the military brass … was one reason for Prigozhin’s mutiny …. How skillfully Putin handles the shuffling of cadres that usually accompanies presidential elections will be an important sign of his political strength ….”