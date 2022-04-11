JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Do We Deal With a Superpower Led by a War Criminal?” – New York Times

“… the broad framework that kept much of the world stable and prospering since the end of the Cold War has been seriously fractured by … Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. … [W]ith Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, … indiscriminate crushing of its cities and mass killings of Ukrainian civilians, he went from ‘bad boy’ to ‘war criminal.’ … [W]hen the leader of Russia — … [which] spans 11 time zones, with vast oil, gas and mineral resources and more nuclear warheads than anyone else — is a war criminal and must be … treated as a pariah, the world as we’ve known it is profoundly changed. Nothing can work the same. How does the world have an effective U.N. with a country led by a war criminal on the Security Council, who can veto every resolution? ….”