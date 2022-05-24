JRL NEWSWATCH: “Hillary Clinton Did It: Her 2016 campaign manager says she approved a plan to plant a false Russia claim with a reporter” – WSJ

“The Russia-Trump collusion narrative of 2016 and beyond was a dirty trick for the ages, and now we know it came from the top — candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton … [according to federal courtroom] testimony Friday by 2016 Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook …. [T]he Clinton campaign created the Trump-Alfa allegation, fed it to a credulous press that failed to confirm the allegations but ran with them anyway, then promoted the story as … legitimate news. The campaign also delivered the claims to the FBI, giving journalists another excuse to portray the accusations as serious and perhaps true. … [T]he Russia-Trump narrative … Mrs. Clinton sanctioned did enormous harm to the country. … disgraced the FBI, humiliated the press, and sent the country on a three-year investigation to nowhere. … Putin never came close to doing as much disinformation damage.”