JRL NEWSWATCH: “Hidden battle: Russia is starting to make its superiority in electronic warfare count” – The Economist

Headlines
Artist's Rendition of Binary Code Speeding Towards Light, adapted from ornl.gov image

“There may not be much the West either can or will do to help Ukraine.”

“… [A] less discussed [Ukrainian] weakness lies in electronic warfare (ew); something  Ukraine’s Western supporters have so far shown little interest in tackling. Russia [reportedly] has for many years placed a ‘huge focus’ on … produc[ing] and develop[ing] an impressive range of ew capabilities to counter NATO’s highly networked systems. … Ukraine [reportedly] found itself at the beginning of the war with mainly Soviet-era ew systems. Initially the discrepancy had only limited impact … [A]s relatively static lines of contact have emerged Russia has been able to position its formidable ew assets .. [to] have … greatest effect. … Starting from a much lower level of technical and operational skill, Ukraine is struggling to develop home-grown ew capabilities …. Some progress is being made. The nationwide Pokrova system is being deployed … [to] suppress satellite-based navigation systems, such as Russia’s glonass, and spoof them by replacing genuine signals with false ones, making the missile think it is somewhere it is not. …”

Click here for: “Hidden battle: Russia is starting to make its superiority in electronic warfare count; There may not be much the West either can or will do to help Ukraine” – The Economist

[featured image is file image from another occasion]
Leave a comment

Comment