JRL NEWSWATCH: “Hidden battle: Russia is starting to make its superiority in electronic warfare count” – The Economist

“… [A] less discussed [Ukrainian] weakness lies in electronic warfare (ew); something Ukraine’s Western supporters have so far shown little interest in tackling. Russia [reportedly] has for many years placed a ‘huge focus’ on … produc[ing] and develop[ing] an impressive range of ew capabilities to counter NATO’s highly networked systems. … Ukraine [reportedly] found itself at the beginning of the war with mainly Soviet-era ew systems. Initially the discrepancy had only limited impact … [A]s relatively static lines of contact have emerged Russia has been able to position its formidable ew assets .. [to] have … greatest effect. … Starting from a much lower level of technical and operational skill, Ukraine is struggling to develop home-grown ew capabilities …. Some progress is being made. The nationwide Pokrova system is being deployed … [to] suppress satellite-based navigation systems, such as Russia’s glonass, and spoof them by replacing genuine signals with false ones, making the missile think it is somewhere it is not. …”