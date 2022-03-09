JRL NEWSWATCH: “Here’s The Deal That Could End The Russia-Ukraine War Now” – Forbes

“… As everyone now understands, the real reason [for Russia’s broad invasion of Ukraine] is Putin’s desire to reestablish ‘greater Russia,’ the Russia of the Soviet Union or even the tsars. He regards the collapse of the Soviet Union — … [which] included so many unwilling minorities — as ‘the greatest tragedy of the 20th century.’ His aggressions in Crimea and … the Donbas[] have turned out to be the first step of a broader aggressive plan …. In a March 3 phone call with French president Macron, Putin laid down his intention to take over all of Ukraine. …. Ukrainian forces are doing surprisingly well, having defeated … initial Russian attacks and … resisting … Russian advances step by step. Stories emerge of widespread damage to Russian forces and aircraft …. But casualties mount. …”