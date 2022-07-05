JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Hell on earth’: Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front” – AP

Ukraine Map Highlighting Donbas, adapted from image at defense.gov, with photo credit to Peggy Frierson, DOD

“Torched forests and cities burned to the ground. Colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray. … Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region — where Russia is waging a fierce offensive — describe life during what has turned into a grueling war of attrition as apocalyptic. … Front lines that have existed since the conflict with pro-Russia separatists began in 2014 are more static and predictable, whereas places that became battlegrounds since Russia sent its troops in to invade [reportedly] are ‘a different world’ ….”

Click here for: “‘Hell on earth’: Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front” – AP/ Francesca Abel 7.4.22

