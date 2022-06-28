JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘He doesn’t have a long life ahead of him’: Putin is suffering from several ‘grave’ illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine’s spy chief claims” – The Daily Mail (UK)
- “Kyiv Defense Intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov: Putin’s health ‘grave’
- Russian dictator will die of array of illnesses within two years, Budanov added
- Top spook cites ‘human intelligence’ handed by Ukrainian spies inside Kremlin
- He also said of American fighters facing death in Donbas: ‘We are working on it”
“[The 69-year-old] Putin’s health has been the subject of intense speculation … escalating further after … gripping a table during a [military-related] meeting …. [E]arlier this month … [his] legs appeared to buckle during a speech …. Putin [also] swayed back and forth before [a] speech …. days after a Kremlin insider claimed Putin had been advised by doctors not to make any ‘lengthy’ public appearances, having fallen ill amid recent discussions with … military chiefs. …. [reportedly feeling] ‘a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness’, while getting up from his desk …. Putin’s poor posture and seemingly bloated face and neck sparked speculation …. [Putin was] alleged in April to … need … an urgent cancer operation. Putin also reportedly suffers from Parkinson’s and ‘schizophrenic symptoms’, according to self-styled ‘Kremlin insiders.’ … [Putin reportedly] ‘is known to hit the Botox quite heavily.’ …”
