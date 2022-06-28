JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘He doesn’t have a long life ahead of him’: Putin is suffering from several ‘grave’ illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine’s spy chief claims”  – The Daily Mail (UK)

“Kyiv Defense Intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov: Putin’s health ‘grave’

Russian dictator will die of array of illnesses within two years, Budanov added

Top spook cites ‘human intelligence’ handed by Ukrainian spies inside Kremlin

He also said of American fighters facing death in Donbas: ‘We are working on it”

“[The 69-year-old] Putin’s health has been the subject of intense speculation … escalating further after … gripping a table during a [military-related] meeting …. [E]arlier this month … [his] legs appeared to buckle during a speech …. Putin [also] swayed back and forth before [a] speech …. days after a Kremlin insider claimed Putin had been advised by doctors not to make any ‘lengthy’ public appearances, having fallen ill amid recent discussions with … military chiefs. …. [reportedly feeling] ‘a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness’, while getting up from his desk …. Putin’s poor posture and seemingly bloated face and neck sparked speculation …. [Putin was] alleged in April to … need … an urgent cancer operation. Putin also reportedly suffers from Parkinson’s and ‘schizophrenic symptoms’, according to self-styled ‘Kremlin insiders.’ … [Putin reportedly] ‘is known to hit the Botox quite heavily.’ …”