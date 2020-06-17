JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Giving up significant powers’; Putin says that amending the constitution will allow Russia’s parliament to appoint the prime minister. This isn’t true.” – Meduza

“… After the amendments are approved, the president of the Russian Federation will still choose the prime minister himself, just like now. However, under the current legislation, in the event of a conflict with the State Duma, the president must choose between appointing a compromise figure and calling for snap parliamentary elections. After the constitutional amendments, the president will be able to push through the desired candidate for prime minister without being obliged to hold early elections. In other words, everything will be easier for the president. …”