JRL NEWSWATCH: “Getting the job done; Vladimir Putin’s war is failing. The West should help it fail faster” – The Economist

“… Ukraine has also recaptured two transport hubs, Izyum and Kupyansk, which Russia needs … to complete its conquest of the Donbas …. [] Putin’s plans to stage phoney ‘referendums’ … [in] parts of southern and eastern Ukraine are now on hold, as Ukraine counter-attacks in both areas. … Russia’s occupation is everywhere held in check, and Ukraine is … rolling it back. Ukraine’s battlefield advances rest on … materiel and men. … America and other friendly states have sent it rockets with enough range and accuracy to … reliably hit enemy ammunition dumps, command centres and logistics nodes far behind the front lines; Russia cannot. Russia’s supposed air superiority has been suppressed by mobile air defences. … Russia is running down its stocks of weapons, [as] Ukraine’s are growing both more plentiful and more powerful, as superior [NATO] equipment replaces its old Warsaw Pact kit. …”