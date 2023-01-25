JRL NEWSWATCH: “Germany to Send Tanks to Ukraine, With U.S. Set to Follow; Berlin says it and allies will quickly provide two battalions of Leopard tanks for Ukraine” – Wall Street Journal/ Bojan Pancevski, Bertrand Benoit

“Germany will send 14 of its modern Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a coordinated push with the U.S. and other allies to escalate their support for Kyiv ahead of an expected Russian offensive …. follow[ing] … intense diplomacy between Berlin and Washington, which is expected to announce a donation of up to 50 U.S.-made Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine …. Berlin [also] said other countries would provide German-made tanks out of their own stocks as part of a broad coalition to boost Kyiv’s armed forces. The goal would be to quickly put together two tank battalions’ worth of Leopard 2 tanks … typically … close to 100 tanks. … Some German officials warned against seeing the Western tanks as a silver bullet … and said … even the modern models were vulnerable to antitank weapons and drones. …”