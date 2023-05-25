JRL NEWSWATCH: “German spy chief sees no ‘cracks’ in Putin system” – Deutsche Welle
“Disputes in Russian society do not pose a threat to Vladimir Putin’s government, says Bruno Kahl, head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service. He argues Moscow has enough recruits and equipment for the war.”
“… Kahl argued that public criticism of the management of the war amount to routine disputes within Russian society and do not pose a threat to the Putin regime. … However, Kahl said that Russia had certain vulnerabilities, including the performance of the armed forces. The spy chief argued that Putin’s long-term strategy could prevail if the West does not support Ukraine in a very organized way. …”
