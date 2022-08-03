JRL NEWSWATCH: “Gerhard Schröder says Russia wants negotiated end to Ukraine war” – Financial Times
“German ex-chancellor stepped down as chair of Rosneft but defends friendship with Vladimir Putin”
“Germany’s former chancellor Gerhard Schröder has said after he visited … Putin in Moscow last week that the Kremlin is open to talks to end the war in Ukraine. … Schröder has been harshly criticised in recent months over his refusal to distance himself from Putin, a close friend, despite Russia’s war in Ukraine, and over his continuing links to Russian energy companies … closely controlled by the Kremlin. … The Social Democrats are trying to kick the former chancellor out of the party, while in May he finally stepped down as chair of [state-owned Russian oil company] Rosneft, after weeks of pressure. …”
After dangling the prospect of a negotiated peace for Ukraine, Schröder apparently went on to suggest that the Donbas be turned into a Swiss canton model; that Ukraine be neutral instead of joining NATO; that Ukraine give up the Crimea; and that Germany bring into service the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia.
Click here for: “Gerhard Schröder says Russia wants negotiated end to Ukraine war; German ex-chancellor stepped down as chair of Rosneft but defends friendship with Vladimir Putin” – Financial Times/ Guy Chazan
