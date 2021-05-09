JRL NEWSWATCH: “General Says U.S. Military Should Consider a Deconfliction Line for Space” – Military.com

“A top [U.S.] commander … says it may be time to establish a ‘deconfliction channel’ … in space. The Pentagon and international partners are developing guidelines for operating in space, just as international norms govern maritime operations. Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, … commander of SPACECOM’s Combined Force Space Component Command, said … protocols should include being transparent and predictable with countries such as Russia and China. … [D]efense, State Department and other national security officials … [are] draft[ing] a proposal for norms, rules and principles of responsible behavior in space for the United Nations General Assembly. …”