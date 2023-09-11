JRL NEWSWATCH: “Gen. Mark Milley on seeing through the fog of war in Ukraine” – CBS

“… [The Pentagon] has kept a 24/7 watch on Russia’s catastrophic invasion – indiscriminate strikes against cities, and the leveling of entire villages without letup. … Ukraine has lost [an estimated] 200,000 soldiers killed or wounded … Russia a staggering 300,000. … Ukrainian troops have been firing artillery at what U.S. officials say is an unsustainable rate [across the past 100 days] … try[ing] to break through Russian frontlines. The Ukrainian offensive, which [U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark] Milley helped plan, is running into stiffer-than-expected resistance. [Says Milley,] ‘It’s going slower than people anticipated. … But it’s very deliberate, and they’re making progress every day.’ … The Ukrainian goal is to reach the crossroads city of Melitopol … [and] cut Russian-occupied territory in two. … [S]easonal rains arrive in October. Milley said, ‘It won’t be the winter; it’ll be the rains that make the ground soft and make it unacceptable for ground maneuvers.’ …”