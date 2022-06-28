JRL NEWSWATCH: “G-7 Summit Exposes West’s Challenges in Tackling Russia; Economic fallout is hampering further sanctions against Moscow as Ukraine demands more weapons to halt the Russian advance” – WSJ

“[G7] rich democracies … agree[d] to discuss … new sanctions against Russia …. While weapons deliveries have made an immediate difference on the battlefield and Ukraine has been clamoring for more equipment to repel Moscow’s forces, sanctions have proven slow to take effect, some of them have backfired … and new ones have … been too complex to deploy quickly. … Kyiv and some Western experts said the Russian advance could only be halted in the short term with more heavy weapons. … [U]nprecedented sanctions against Russia implemented by the G-7 and other nations — targeting Moscow’s economy, energy exports and central-bank reserves — have caused global market volatility and raised energy costs. … [Meanwhile,] [the G7] issued its toughest language to date on China, denouncing [Chinese] human-rights abuses … aggressive behavior in the South China Sea, and [China’s] failure to lean on Russia to end the Ukraine conflict. The group also launched an infrastructure spending plan for developing countries … [to] counter … China’s Belt and Road Initiative. …”