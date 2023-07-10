JRL NEWSWATCH: “Former U.S. officials have held secret Ukraine talks with prominent Russians” – NBC
“The aim of the discussions is to lay the groundwork for potential negotiations to end the war, people briefed on the talks tell NBC News.”
“A group of former senior U.S. national security officials [reportedly] have held secret talks with prominent Russians believed to be close to the Kremlin … [including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,] [] … [seeking to] lay[] … groundwork for potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine …. On the agenda of the April meeting were some of the thorniest [Ukraine-related] issues … like the fate of Russian-held territory that Ukraine may never be able to liberate, and the search for an elusive diplomatic off-ramp … tolerable to both sides. … A key question is whether the former U.S. officials will continue talks following last month’s armed rebellion … by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, which muddied the picture of how [Russian] power and influence are flowing …. The discussions have … been … in parallel with direct U.S.-Russian conversations about detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich ….”
– NBC/ Josh Lederman
