JRL NEWSWATCH: “Former U.S. officials have held secret Ukraine talks with prominent Russians” – NBC

“A group of former senior U.S. national security officials [reportedly] have held secret talks with prominent Russians believed to be close to the Kremlin … [including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,] [] … [seeking to] lay[] … groundwork for potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine …. On the agenda of the April meeting were some of the thorniest [Ukraine-related] issues … like the fate of Russian-held territory that Ukraine may never be able to liberate, and the search for an elusive diplomatic off-ramp … tolerable to both sides. … A key question is whether the former U.S. officials will continue talks following last month’s armed rebellion … by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, which muddied the picture of how [Russian] power and influence are flowing …. The discussions have … been … in parallel with direct U.S.-Russian conversations about detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich ….”