JRL NEWSWATCH: “Former Putin aide Anatoly Chubais hospitalised with rare neurological disorder; Kremlin’s climate envoy quit shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” – Financial Times

“[Anatoly Chubais,] … former senior aide to … Putin is … hospital[ized] in Italy … diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder …. A central architect of Russia’s post-communist privatisation, Chubais, 69, is the most senior [Kremlin] official to resign … [since] the [February] invasion of Ukraine …. Shortly before Chubais’s resignation, Putin said Russia needed to ‘purify itself’ by ‘distinguishing true patriots from scum and traitors’ who made up a ‘fifth column’ of elites who ‘in their very nature mentally exist over there, and not here, with our people, with Russia.’ … Western governments have accused Russia of poisoning several Kremlin critics with nerve agents in recent years …. After Chubais fell ill … specialists in ‘chemical protection suits’ [reportedly] inspected his room and policemen interrogated ‘all … witnesses’ ….'”

Chubais reportedly believes that he has contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks nerves, often preceded by viral infection such as Covid-19. The condition usually is not fatal yet can lead to paralysis.

Chubais is believed to have resigned over opposition to Putin’s February invasion of Ukraine. It also is believed that opposition to the expanded war is widespread among the Russian elite, but that fears of reprisals deter public opposition among the elite.

